South Korean authorities have launched an investigation into an employee of a Hong Kong-based airline who is accused of profiting by selling illegally obtained private flight details of celebrities, including megastar K-pop boy band BTS .

The cyber investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is reportedly investigating the woman in her thirties, who allegedly sold sensitive boarding information on numerous high-profile figures.

The woman, who operated between 2023 and last year, was suspected to have illicitly entered the airline system to search flight records with various celebrity names and birth dates, uncovering details such as their seat numbers, Korean media said on Tuesday.

The potential victims included BTS, the globally renowned South Korean boy band formed in 2013 and known for its music, performances and cultural impact.

According to investigators, the woman offloaded more than 1,000 data sets, making more than 10 million South Korean won (US$7,000).

The price tags reportedly varied, with bigger stars fetching higher rates based on their fame. The woman, a Chinese national, initially claimed she started by fulfilling a request from an acquaintance but later began selling the information for money.