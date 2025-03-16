Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC) Nilesh M. Desai, explained that crew missions to the International Space Station (ISS) are sent every six months under NASA’s program. While NASA regularly sends cargo missions, only crew missions include provisions for bringing astronauts back to Earth. The Crew-9 mission, which includes astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, will return after the docking of Crew-10. On astronauts Butch Wilmore & Sunita Williams finally set to return to earth after over 9 months, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC), Nilesh M. Desai said, “…Crew mission is sent every 6 months under NASA’s International Space Station (ISS) program. So, the 10th crew mission has reached there now…They will return to earth after over 9 months. NASA keeps sending cargo missions regularly…but it has no provision for bringing astronauts back. The provision is possible only in the case of a crew mission…The crew-9 mission would return to Earth after the docking of crew-10, and this would include Butch Wilmore & Sunita Williams.

