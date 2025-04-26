toggle caption Alex Brandon/AP Alex Brandon/AP

When running for office, Donald Trump promised to execute the largest deportation in American history and issue massive cuts to federal spending. In his administration’s first 100 days, has he kept those promises?

This episode: senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, political correspondents Susan Davis and Stephen Fowler, and immigration correspondent Ximena Bustillo.

_______________________________________________________

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.