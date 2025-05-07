President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Tuesday that the United States would stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen, saying the Iran-backed militant group “capitulated” to the U.S.

Also on the foreign policy front, the administration said it is closely monitoring developments between Pakistan and India after the two nations exchanged fire.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Republicans are continuing to iron out their “big, beautiful bill” that includes Trump’s sweeping legislative agenda. Also, Trump officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, are testifying before various committees.