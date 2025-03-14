‘In another country, I’d have a statue’ – Gerard Pique on the verge of tears during Supercup trial

Former Barcelona and Spain star Gerard Pique today testified in court as part of the trial investigating the tender process regarding the Spanish Supercup. Pique’s Kosmos company brokered the initial deal to take the Spanish Supercup to Saudi Arabia with the Middle Eastern country and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Pique stands accused of fraud and corruption between businesses for his role in the deal, with Kosmos taking comissions of upwards of €10m over the contracts, €1.6m of which was paid to him this year. The Catalan star has defended his innocence in the matter, as has ex-RFEF President Luis Rubiales, who stands accused of the same charges.

According to Relevo, Pique defended himself saying that the fact he was a Barcelona player at the time when the deal was done had no influence on the comissions that he earned from the deal. Sport say that he did admit to the fact that he called on Rubiales’ for his help in receiving those comissions after Saudi Arabia did not pay initially.

Their report assures that Pique was on the verge of tears during his testimony, and specifically requested to make a statement to the court. In a trembling voice, Pique explained that the case was doing ‘enormous damage’ to him and his reputation, and that he had secured the best contract possible for the RFEF. He also claimed that he did not deserve said damage, and that ‘in another country, I would have a statue.’