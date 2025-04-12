Kuwait City – As part of its continued commitment to Kuwaiti youth and employee empowerment, Gulf Capital Investment Company, “InvestGB”, has launched the third edition of its Internship Program. The program provides participants with real-world exposure, hands-on training, and opportunities to build personal and professional skills essential for the evolving workforce.

Since the start of 2025, the program recruited 13 interns, with a demographic breakdown of 46% female and 54% male, between the ages of 17 to 25.

InvestGB’s commitment to diversity and local talent development is evident in its workforce composition, with women comprising 46% of employees and Kuwaiti nationals representing 71% of the team, particularly in key investment roles.

The Company has successfully concluded the first and second editions of the program, benefitting 40 ambitious high school and university students, with 10% of participants joining InvestGB after completing the program. The initiative has proven to be a powerful pipeline for talent and further solidifies its position as a private sector leader in supporting youth education and sustainable development in Kuwait.

In parallel, InvestGB continues to build an innovative and inclusive work culture that prioritizes employee development and well-being, recognizing its people as the foundation of long-term success. This dual focus on empowering future talent and supporting current employees reflects InvestGB’s broader strategy for sustainable growth.

Ms. Sara AlMuzaini, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources at InvestGB said, “Investing in young minds today builds a stronger and more resilient Kuwait tomorrow.” We are proud to provide opportunities that empower the next generation and connect them to meaningful career opportunities.”

Beyond these youth initiatives, InvestGB’s innovative workplace culture has resulted in notable achievements, including increased employment retention rates and improved performance metrics across departments.

AlMuzaini added, “At InvestGB, we are cultivating more than a workplace; we are building a community. Our culture is rooted in well-being, continuous development, and shared purpose, which directly contributes to our organizational excellence.”

AlMuzaini further highlighted that InvestGB remains dedicated to supporting and developing the community through various initiatives, including youth empowerment and workplace enhancement. Through training and development programs, the company provides students and graduates with practical opportunities to acquire the skills needed for the job market, and it reinforces its commitment to investing in human capital for sustainable growth.

About InvestGB

InvestGB, a Kuwaiti closed joint-stock company with a capital of 10 million Kuwaiti Dinars, is a leading provider of wealth and asset management, investments, and advisory services for high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients. Guided by a team of seasoned investment professionals, InvestGB upholds the highest ethical standards and is committed to fostering strategic partnerships to strengthen Kuwait’s position as a top business destination for foreign investors. For more information, please visit www.investgb.com

