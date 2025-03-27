Jenni Hermoso is hopeful of returning to Spain’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League double header against Portugal.

Hermoso, who was the victim of the 2023 Women’s World Cup kiss scandal, has not played for the national team since Oct. 10, 2024.

“For me it’s the greatest honour I can experience in football because representing my country, Spain, is a beautiful thing,” Hermoso, as reported in Marca, said ahead of Spain’s squad announcement on Friday.

“After more than 12 years playing for the national team, it’s still very important to be able to go and continue contributing.”

Jenni Hermoso hasn’t played for Spain since October 2024. Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Hermoso is Spain’s all-time leading scorer with 57 goals in 123 appearances. She joined Mexican side Tigres Femenil in January 2024 and has five goals in 13 league games this season.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Earlier this year, Spain women’s coach Montse Tomé cited “sporting reasons” for leaving Hermoso out of the squad.

However, the former Barcelona forward said: “I haven’t stopped working because if it’s something at a sporting level, what I’ve tried to continue doing is keeping myself at this level so that they can see me wearing that [Spain] shirt.”

A Spain court on Feb. 20 found former Spain Football Federation president Luis Rubiales guilty of sexually assaulting Hermoso when he kissed her without consent after Spain defeated England at the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Sydney.

Spain, who are third in Group 3 of the Women’s Nations League, play at leaders Portugal on April 4 before hosting their Iberian neighbours four days later.