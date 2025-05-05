Bain, a member of boy band Just B, has become the first South Korean K-pop idol to publicly come out as gay, a landmark move that challenges deep-rooted taboos in the country’s entertainment industry – and, as he told This Week in Asia in an exclusive interview, one that came after intense personal struggle.

“I am proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community,” the 23-year-old, whose real name is Song Byeong-hee, declared during a packed concert in Los Angeles on April 22, before dedicating a cover of Lady Gaga ’s Born This Way to “anyone still figuring it out”.

Waving a rainbow flag as the crowd erupted into cheers, Bain added: “You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way.”

The moment sent shock waves across the K-pop world, with fans flooding social media platforms with messages of admiration and solidarity.

“Wow! Hats off to Bain. People like him make K-pop even more wonderful. I love you,” wrote one fan on social media.

“I admire your courage. I support you and I hope you shine even brighter!” wrote another.