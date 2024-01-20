Kaliii has interpolated a classic Notorious B.I.G bar in the opening line of her feature for a new remix by Honey BxBy.

On Friday (January 19), the New Jersey native dropped an alternate edition to her song “Touchin,’” which was originally released as part of her 3 Words, 8 Letters album in early 2023.

The song’s latest rendition features her 23-year-old peer from Georgia enhancing the product with a guest verse, which kicks off with the bar: “First things first, I, Kaliii, tricks all the n-ggas” — a nod to the famous Biggie line from the “One More Chance” remix: “First things first, I, Poppa, freaks all the honeys.”

Check out the music video below:

In similar news, Nicki Minaj recently suggested that she’ll be hitting the studio to do a remix of “FTCU” from Pink Friday 2. In a now-deleted Twitter post from early January, the rapper teased that her remix could feature a male rapper, asking her Barbz to decide who it should be.

“If there were a male rapper featured on the 3rd verse of “FTCU,” who would be your guess? #PinkFriday2,” she wrote.

The superstar dropped her highly anticipated album last month, and it immediately began making headlines due to what appeared to be shots at her perceived female rap rivals, including Megan Thee Stallion and Latto.

On the track “FTCU,” Nicki appears to take aim at Megan, who she’s rumored to have fallen out with, by referencing Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea.

“Stay in your Tory lane, bitch, I’m not Iggy,” she warns over the trap-flavored production by ATL Jacob.

Megan and Iggy previously had an issue in 2019 over a failed collaboration, but the miscommunication was quickly cleared up. The Australian rapper was also rumored to be dating Tory last year and she even wrote a letter of support for him in his shooting case against the Houston Hottie.