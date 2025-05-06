The daylight abduction of a key Malaysian witness in a corruption case while on her way to see prosecutors has raised fears over public safety and state impunity, as authorities investigate accounts that the kidnappers wore police uniforms.

Pamela Ling Yueh, 42, was snatched on April 9 after her e-hailing ride was stopped near the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya.

The kidnapped woman is a key witness in a money laundering investigation involving both her and her husband, Thomas Hah Tiing Siu, according to the commission.

Hah, a prominent Sarawakian businessman, has been involved in a controversial land deal in neighbouring Sabah, according to news reports.

The couple are reportedly in the midst of divorcing.

Pamela Ling was abducted on April 9. Photo: The Star

“The woman failed to appear at the MACC headquarters on that date,” the corruption body said, adding “a police report was also filed by the lawyer representing the woman regarding her disappearance on the same day”.