Abu Dhabi, UAE – Klaim, a pioneer of healthcare payment acceleration solutions, has successfully secured USD 10 million in Series A equity funding and additional USD 16 million financing fund to drive its regional expansion and transform how medical providers access cash flow. This investment will help propel Klaim’s mission to reshape the healthcare financial landscape by speeding up medical insurance claim payments and improving cash flow for healthcare providers in the MENA region.

Since its founding in 2019, Klaim has positioned itself as an innovative and out-of-the-box force in fintech, providing a cutting-edge payment platform specializing in healthcare. Leveraging artificial intelligence and a vast data repository, Klaim predicts insurance payment behaviors through advanced data analytics and AI models. This enables faster and more efficient healthcare claims processing. With the new funds, Klaim aims to expand its footprint in the UAE, deploy capital in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other regions, and continuously refine its technology to better serve healthcare providers.

Last year, Klaim announced a strategic milestone in its expansion into Saudi Arabia through a collaboration with Tharawat Tuwaiq Financial Company, an asset manager and financial advisor licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA). As part of this collaboration, Tharawat Tuwaiq has successfully obtained approval and launched a healthcare private closed-ended financing fund. The fund, valued at SAR60 million (approximately USD16 million), aims to enhance access to working capital solutions tailored to the healthcare sector’s unique needs.

The first transaction under this initiative is set to take place in March 2025, further strengthening Klaim’s commitment to empowering healthcare providers with innovative solutions. Additional funds within this program are expected to be introduced in the second half of 2025, reinforcing long-term support for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare ecosystem.

“We’re excited to achieve this milestone in our journey. Securing Series A funding is not only a major validation of our vision and business model but also the critical inflection point that enables us to scale rapidly,” said Karim Dakki, Co-Founder and CEO of Klaim.

“The healthcare industry often struggles with prolonged payment cycles, creating significant financial strain for providers. With this fresh funding, we are well-positioned to accelerate our efforts in delivering seamless, efficient payment solutions that allow healthcare providers to focus on patient care without financial uncertainty.”

“Klaim is now expanding its focus to enterprise healthcare systems, enabling larger providers and hospital networks to access payments within 24 hours,” commented Ghafoor Ahmad, Co-Founder & Global Chief Revenue Officer at Klaim. “As we scale, our solutions will empower not only small and mid-sized providers but also large healthcare groups that need seamless, reliable financial solutions to support operational growth. This marks a key milestone in our evolution toward serving the entire healthcare ecosystem at scale.

”Klaim’s Series A round was led by Mad’a and with a notable participation of CDG Invest (the investment arm to the Moroccan Deposit and Management Fund – CDG ). This funding marks a significant turning point for Klaim as it pushes closer to its vision of becoming the regional leader in healthcare payments.

Through its 212 Founders program (by CDG Invest), Managing Director Nawfal Fassi Fihri is stating “Karim Dakki and Ahmad Ghafoor are visionary founders who demonstrated a forward-thinking approach, combining their industry expertise with technological innovation to build an innovative Solution for Healthcare, thus addressing a critical gap by solving cash flow problems for medical practitioners. We believe that Klaim’s solution will scale across different healthcare systems, both locally and regionally, including Morocco.”

“We recognize the transformative impact of Klaim’s technology in revolutionizing the healthcare and fintech sectors,” said Abdullah Al Othaim, CEO of Mad’a Investment. “By optimizing healthcare payment processes and providing expedited access to cash flow, Klaim is addressing a critical industry challenge that has long impeded operational efficiency. We are proud to support Klaim’s expansion across the GCC, including its strategic entry into Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its role as a key driver of digital transformation.”

With this investment, Klaim aims to scale up its operations, boost its technological capabilities, and continue forming partnerships with leading financial institutions, insurers, and healthcare providers to push for digital transformation within the industry.

About Klaim

Klaim is an award-winning fintech company headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), with offices across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. Since 2019, it has been at the forefront of transforming the healthcare industry by enabling healthcare providers with their working capital requirements, allowing them to grow and thrive. For further information about Klaim, please visit our website Klaim.ai.

About Tharawat Tuwaiq

Tharawat Tuwaiq Financial Company, a financial institution organized and existing under the laws of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and by the Capital Market Authority as a “Capital Market Institution” under license 23253-02

About 212 Founders (by CDG INVEST)

As the investment arm of Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG), CDG Invest finances and supports businesses with strong ties to Morocco at every stage of their development.

Launched in September 2019 by CDG Invest, 212Founders is its pioneering investment and support program designed to elevate Morocco’s global venture capital ambitions. By providing funding, strategic mentorship, and operational support, 212Founders fosters the growth of high-potential startups, positioning Morocco as a key player in the international innovation and entrepreneurship landscape.

About Mad’a

Mad’a Investment is a growth-driven private equity and venture capital firm investing in high-potential businesses across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. We partner with ambitious founders and companies poised for scale, providing capital, strategic support, and operational expertise. Beyond funding, we help businesses establish a strong local presence and accelerate their growth within Saudi Arabia’s dynamic market.