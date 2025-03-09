Russian special forces crept for miles through a gas pipeline near the town of Sudzha in an attempt to surprise Ukrainian forces as part of a major offensive to eject them from the western Russian region of Kursk, pro-Russian war bloggers said.

The ruse was among moves aimed at cutting off thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in the region ahead of Ukrainian talks with the United States on a possible peace deal to end the war.

Ukrainian troops seized about 1,300 square kilometres of Russia’s Kursk region in August in what Kyiv said was an attempt to gain a bargaining chip in future negotiations and to force Russia to shift forces from eastern Ukraine.

Russia has been pressing its push to regain control of the region with some success in recent days. Open source maps on Friday showed Kyiv’s contingent in Kursk nearly surrounded after rapid Russian advances.

“The lid of the smoking cauldron is almost closed,” former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on the Telegram messaging service. “The offensive continues.”

Yuri Podolyaka, a Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, said Russian special forces crept nearly 16 kilometres along the inside of the 1.5 metre-wide gas pipeline and spent several days in the pipe before surprising Ukrainian forces from the rear near Sudzha.

Pro-Russian war blogger Two Majors said a major battle was underway for Sudzha and that Russian forces had surprised Ukrainian soldiers by entering the area via a major gas pipeline.

A statement from Ukraine’s airborne assault forces said that Russian soldiers had used the pipeline in an attempt to gain a foothold, but the Russians were promptly detected and attacked with rockets, artillery and drones.

The Ukrainian military’s General Staff in a late afternoon report said Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian attacks in Kursk region, with six armed clashes still going on. It also reported 12 Russian airstrikes on their positions.

In its daily update on the situation in Kursk, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had retaken the village of Lebedevka, as well as seizing Novenke, a hamlet across the border in Ukraine’s neighbouring Sumy region.

Moscow made no official mention of the pipeline operation, but Maj.-Gen. Apti Alaudinov, commander of Chechnya’s Akhmat special forces, reposted pictures on Telegram of special forces inside a gas pipeline.

“I am surprised by people who really think that Russia could lose,” Alaudinov said. “It is a good day.”

Russian Telegram channels showed pictures of special forces in gas masks and lights, some using colourful colloquial Russian curses, as they made their way along the inside of what looked like a large pipe.

Owing to battlefield reporting restrictions on both sides, Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

The Soviet-era Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline used to bring gas from western Siberia via Sudzha to Ukraine, but Ukraine terminated all Russian gas transit through its territory beginning Jan. 1.

Another war blogger, Yuri Kotenok, said that Ukrainian forces have been moving equipment away from Sudzha, closer to the border.

Russians grind out gains in eastern Ukraine

In the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian forces have made slow but steady progress during gruelling fighting in what was once Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Moscow said on Sunday that its forces had taken the village of Kostyantynopil.

In a part of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region held by Russian forces, Russia-installed officials said Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on a busy market in the town of Velyki Kopani. Russian news agencies quoted local health officials as saying the strike killed one person and injured seven.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Russian advances in 2024 and U.S. President Donald Trump’s upending of U.S. policy on Ukraine and Russia have raised fears among European leaders that Ukraine will lose the war and that Trump is turning his back on Europe.

The U.S. paused military aid and the sharing of intelligence with Ukraine this month after a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Feb. 28 descended into acrimony in front of the world’s media.