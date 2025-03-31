Southeast Asia’s only landlocked country, sharing a border with China and four other nations, expects to see its flagship airline add a China-made C909 aircraft to its fleet, joining a growing group of regional clients with access to Chinese passenger aircraft.

Lao Airlines, which operates routes around Asia, is completing a series of tasks with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) in preparation for the lease, Comac said via its news channel on Sunday.

Lao Airlines’ plan also serves to elevate the Chinese manufacturer as it seeks to spread its wings abroad – starting with Southeast Asian countries, as most others have not certified Comac’s planes – according to analysts.

“Some of these are to countries that have ties with China. And more importantly, Comac, over time, will demonstrate its capabilities as a major aircraft manufacturer,” said Mayur Patel, Asia head with British aviation intelligence firm OAG.

The C909, formerly the ARJ21 , is built for 78 to 97 seats and relatively short flights of 2,225 to 3,700km (1,382-2,299 miles). Comac began developing the planes in 2002, and Chengdu Airlines began operating them in 2015.

The plane that is due to operate in Laos will have 90 seats, Comac said. It posted photos of the jet parked in Shanghai with the airlines’ branding on the cabin exterior.