



A major Democratic super PAC on Monday launched a new database to track the state-by-state impacts of the Trump administration’s agenda.

American Bridge 21st Century, which is the Democratic Party’s largest opposition research operation, announced that it would highlight how states are affected by economic fallout and cuts to government programs from the Trump administration.

“People need to see just how widespread Americans’ suffering is as a result of Trump’s cuts — which he’s made solely to legitimize lowering taxes for billionaires,” American Bridge 21st Century President Pat Dennis said in a statement.

“There isn’t a single community across the country that won’t feel the impact of Trump and Republicans hacking away at programs that keep Americans safe, healthy, and prosperous,” Dennis added. “Sharing the stories of individuals who are feeling these impacts at their kitchen tables is how we make that point crystal clear.”

Monday’s announcement is an expansion of American Bridge 21st Century’s previously launched “MAGAfiles,” which serves as an opposition research hub of information on Trump’s administration and nominees for key posts.

Democrats have sought to highlight how Trump’s efforts to slash the size and scope of government will trickle down to affect Social Security services, cancer research and state-level grants.

Democrats have also sounded the alarm that Republicans may look to slash Medicaid to offset the cost of a massive reconciliation bill that includes tax cuts, border security funding and other Trump agenda priorities.

Trump allies have argued that they are focused on eliminating waste, fraud and abuse from the government. Trump himself has said he has no intention of targeting Social Security and Medicare.





