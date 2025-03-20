Rare-earth minerals critical for smartphone manufacturing. Lucrative trafficking routes and dizzying stockpiles of weapons. The lives of millions of people. All are now under the control of the M23 militia and its powerful backer, Rwanda.

M23 reigns over a vast territory in eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, home to lucrative mines and other natural resources. In the major city of Goma, on the border with Rwanda, M23’s soldiers now patrol the streets and M23-appointed officials rule the city. Congo’s large but inept army has not slowed the group’s advance, nor has condemnation by the United Nations Security Council.

After months of fighting, the leaders of Congo and Rwanda held talks in Qatar this week and called for an immediate cease-fire. M23 declined to comment on whether it would honor the cease-fire.