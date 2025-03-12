West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that her government will not tolerate hurting or insulting any religion.

She was speaking at the House in response with LoP Suvendu Adhikari’s comment outside state assembly saying that if BJP comes to power, Muslim MLAs will be toppled and ousted.

Banerjee said that the majority has responsibility to protect minorities. “We have responsibility to protect all religions including Hindus,” Banerjee said.

She elaborated that there are 32-33 percent Muslims,8% SC and ST and 6% Tribals in the state while the rest are Hindus. “BJP is telling lies in the name of religion. Please don’t tell lies in the name of religion,” Banerjee said.

“We didn’t encourage divisiveness among various religions. Why don’t you give tickets to Muslims like we do. I give tickets to 70 percent Hindus,” she pointed out.

Banerjee claimed that she is also a Hindu. “I am also Hindu and I will not have to take BJP’S certificate for it. When there is peace in Bengal, they cannot tolerate,” Banerjee said.Banerjee attacked LoP Suvendu She criticized LoP for his comments about Muslims whom according to CM, spoke against Muslim. “This is the state where Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and Nazrul Islam lived. The Bengal is the land of Swami Vivekananda and Ramkrishna Paramhansa,” she said She slammed BJP after BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh for his speech in the assembly. Trinamool MLA Mosharraf Hossain said the statement of LoP is not acceptable. “Muslims in Bengal trust Mamata Banerjee.”

