Mark Carney, 59, emerged as the clear winner in the Liberal Party leadership race, securing 85.9% of the votes. His election marks a major transition as he prepares to take over from outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. However, his leadership may be short-lived. Canada is constitutionally required to hold general elections by October, and speculation is rife that Carney may call for an early vote. Polls currently show a narrow lead for the opposition Conservatives.

During his victory speech, Carney took direct aim at U.S. President Donald Trump, criticising his trade policies and his broader influence on Canada.

“This effort must be defeated,” Carney said, referring to Trump’s economic stance and its impact on Canadian workers and businesses.

Carney’s India Connection and the Road to Reconciliation

India-Canada relations hit a historic low under Justin Trudeau, particularly after Trudeau’s 2023 claim that Indian agents were involved in the killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India dismissed the allegations as baseless, while Canada’s move strained trade talks and led to diplomatic tensions.

Carney, however, sees an opportunity to repair the damage. Speaking to reporters in Calgary, Alberta, he emphasised the need for Canada to diversify its trade relationships and rebuild ties with India.



“What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trading relationships with like-minded countries, and there are opportunities to rebuild the relationship with India,” he said.His familiarity with India’s economy may work in his favour. Until January this year, Carney served as chair of the board at Brookfield Asset Management, a firm with nearly $30 billion invested in India across sectors like real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy.“There needs to be a shared sense of values around that commercial relationship, and if I’m Prime Minister, I look forward to the opportunity to build that,” Carney added.

A Showdown with Trump? Carney’s Stand on U.S. Relations

Carney has positioned himself as a firm opponent of Donald Trump’s trade war and economic nationalism.

“Donald Trump, as we know, has put, as the prime minister just said, unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we make a living. He’s attacking Canadian families, workers, and businesses, and we cannot let him succeed. And we won’t,” Carney declared.

Trump has also made provocative remarks about Canada, even joking about making it the 51st U.S. state. Carney was quick to dismiss such rhetoric.

“America is a melting pot. Canada is a mosaic. America is not Canada. Canada will never ever be part of America in any way, shape or form.”

His strong stance has drawn comparisons to his earlier criticism of Trump, where he likened the former U.S. president to “Voldemort” from the Harry Potter series, a remark that made headlines.

Who is Mark Carney?

Born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, Carney has built a career at the highest levels of global finance. He served as the governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, playing a crucial role in steering Canada through the 2008 financial crisis and guiding the UK economy through Brexit and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After stepping down as Britain’s central bank chief in 2020, Carney joined Brookfield Asset Management while also serving as an advisor to Justin Trudeau.

With Canada’s general election looming, Carney’s leadership will be tested almost immediately. Can he mend fences with India? Can he stand up to Trump? And most importantly, can he convince Canadians to keep him in power beyond October? The next few months will decide his political future.

