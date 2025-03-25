Emma Raducanu has been in dominant form at the Miami Open this year. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu has brought the heat in Miami. The Briton, without a full-time coach, has shrugged off her recent form and fitness concerns and sealed a quarterfinal spot at the Miami Open.

The 2021 U.S Open champion’s match against Jessica Pegula will be the first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career.

Here is everything you need to know about Raducanu’s quarterfinal clash.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 26

Time: TBD

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and on the Tennis Channel in the United States.

How has Raducanu done at the Miami Open?

Emma Raducanu stunned world No. 10 Emma Navarro on way to the quarterfinal. Robert Prange/Getty Images

First round: 6-2, 6-1 vs Sayaka Ishii

Raducanu barely broke a sweat as she brushed aside Japanese wild card Ishii in straight sets.

Second round: 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) vs Emma Navarro

She scored her biggest win of the year with a stunning upset of world No. 10 Navarro, in which she came back from 3-1 down in the final set.

Round of 32: 6-1, 3-0 vs McCartney Kessler (retired)

The Briton put on a dominant showing in the first set, winning it 6-1 in just 30 minutes. She was 3-0 up in the second set before Kessler was forced to retire because of a back injury.

Round of 16: 6-1, 6-3 vs Amanda Anisimova

Raducanu earned a comfortable straight-sets win over the American to seal her spot in the quarterfinals