Film director Oliver Stone will testify at a US House of Representatives hearing on Tuesday on thousands of pages of documents related to the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy released this month at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna, chairwoman of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, said on Sunday lawmakers will hear from witnesses about the value of the documents.

“By investigating the newly released JFK files, consulting experts, and tracking down surviving staff of various investigative committees, our task force will get to the bottom of this mystery and share our findings with the American people,” Luna said.

The archives’ Kennedy assassination collection has more than six million pages of records, the vast majority of which had been declassified and made public before Trump’s order. Kennedy’s murder has been attributed to a sole gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald.

Stone’s 1991 film JFK faced harsh criticism from historians for its suggestions that Kennedy’s death was the result of high-level conspiracies. Stone has said Kennedy was not killed by a lone assassin and believes certain elements within the US intelligence community were involved.