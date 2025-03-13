Reflecting On Vertical Software Stocks’ Q4 Earnings: Bentley (NASDAQ:BSY)

The end of an earnings season can be a great time to discover new stocks and assess how companies are handling the current business environment. Let’s take a look at how Bentley (NASDAQ:BSY) and the rest of the vertical software stocks fared in Q4.

Software is eating the world, and while a large number of solutions such as project management or video conferencing software can be useful to a wide array of industries, some have very specific needs. As a result, vertical software, which addresses industry-specific workflows, is growing and fueled by the pressures to improve productivity, whether it be for a life sciences, education, or banking company.

The 4 vertical software stocks we track reported a slower Q4. As a group, revenues beat analysts’ consensus estimates by 0.9% while next quarter’s revenue guidance was in line.

Amidst this news, share prices of the companies have had a rough stretch. On average, they are down 15.7% since the latest earnings results.

Founded by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) offers a software-as-a-service platform that addresses the lifecycle of infrastructure projects such as road networks, tunnel systems, and wastewater facilities.

Bentley reported revenues of $349.8 million, up 12.6% year on year. This print was in line with analysts’ expectations, but overall, it was a disappointing quarter for the company with full-year revenue guidance slightly missing analysts’ expectations and a significant miss of analysts’ EBITDA estimates.

CEO Nicholas Cumins said, “Our year-over-year ARR growth on a constant-currency basis was 12% in 24Q4 (12.5% excluding China). The global demand environment remains robust across sectors and geographies, and our users continue to be optimistic about end market conditions. We entered this year well aligned with their priorities and well positioned to continue our strong performance in 2025 and beyond.

Bentley delivered the weakest performance against analyst estimates of the whole group. The stock is down 10.7% since reporting and currently trades at $40.79.

Founded by two individuals involved in the development of leading procurement software Ariba, Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) offers insurance companies a software-as-a-service platform to help sell their products and manage their workflows.

Guidewire reported revenues of $289.5 million, up 20.2% year on year, outperforming analysts’ expectations by 1.4%. The business had a strong quarter with an impressive beat of analysts’ billings estimates and a solid beat of analysts’ EBITDA estimates.