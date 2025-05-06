Rwanda confirmed on Monday that discussions were “underway” with the United States regarding a potential agreement to host deported migrants.

Rwanda’s foreign minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, told state media on Sunday that the talks were in the “early stage.” When asked by the Associated Press on Monday, he confirmed the talks.

Nduhungirehe did not disclose the specifics of the potential deal for Rwanda, but previous local media reports suggest that the US would likely fund a program to have migrants integrated into the society through stipends and job assistance initiatives.

The minister said a migrant deal between Rwanda and the US would be consistent with Rwanda’s longstanding commitment to humanitarian cooperation and the pursuit of migration solutions.

The US state department declined to comment on a potential deal with Rwanda, but said engagement with foreign governments was an important part of the US government’s policy to deter illegal migration.

This wouldn’t be Rwanda’s first time hosting deported migrants. The east African nation previously had an agreement with the UK to host migrants. Plans for the initiative, including prepared accommodations, were in the final stages but the deal collapsed after the Labour party took office in 2024. A similar plan in Australia also failed.

Rwanda has faced allegations of human rights abuses and is in the process of brokering a peace deal with the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have been behind attacks in the mineral rich eastern Congo region.

Nduhungirehe told state media on Sunday that Rwanda and Congo had already submitted their respective draft proposals, which will form the basis of a final peace agreement document expected to be signed in the US next month.