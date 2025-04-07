Programmers competing for roles in a highly competitive tech job market could face “downleveling” more often, Stefan Mai (not pictured) told BI. MTStock Studio/Getty Images

“Downleveling” is a challenge facing some programmers competing for roles in the highly competitive tech job market.

The practice involves receiving an offer for a lower level than the position they originally interviewed for.

Stefan Mai, a former senior engineering manager at Meta and cofounder of an interview prep firm, told BI that candidates should think carefully about accepting such an offer.

In the chaotic world of the tech job market, where programmers of all levels are competing for a shrinking number of openings, candidates could secure a coveted offer — only to experience a bait-and-switch of sorts.

Stefan Mai, cofounder of interview-prep startup Hello Interview and former senior engineering manager at Meta, told Business Insider that some job seekers finally snag senior positions, only for hiring managers to retract their original offers. An offer for a lower-level role is extended instead.

Say hello to “downleveling.” Mai wrote extensively about the practice in a post for “The Pragmatic Engineer.”

“Hiring managers and companies that are kind of looking at candidates are usually making this risk determination,” Mai told BI. “It’s kind of like, ‘Okay, we don’t have all of the evidence this person can be successful at this level. You know what? What if we extend them an offer at a level that we have more evidence for?'”

Leveling itself is standard practice in engineering interviews, Mai said. It only means the interviewer will be measuring the candidate’s competency against a certain bar — from more junior tiers such as L1/L2 all the way up to highly desirable senior L6 or L7 roles.

“Leveling for software engineers is basically where you have a numeric value that’s defined mostly by seniority, and it comes with different responsibilities at each higher level,” he said. “When you interview with a company, usually you’re interviewing for a specific level.”

Downleveling, Mai said, occurs when a company determines they still want to onboard a candidate — just not for the role they were originally interviewed to fill.

Though the concept of downleveling isn’t new, according to Mai, the fiercely competitive market has become more conducive to the practice. With more candidates than ever to choose from, companies are less willing to roll the dice on someone who almost meets their list of requirements, rather than checking every box.

“I think recently, the hiring market has become such that they’ve got lots more candidates coming through, so their appetite for taking on that risk is diminished,” he said. “Now, there’s generally enough candidates in the pipeline, especially for the bigger companies.”