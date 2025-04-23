Sophie Nyweide, a former child actress known for her roles in films such as “Noah” and “An Invisible Sign,” passed away on Monday (April 14) at the age of 24 in Manchester, Vermont (USA). Her death was announced by her family announced in an online obituary on Legacy three days later on Thursday (April 17). However, the obituary did not mention the exact cause of her death.

The only hint of what led to her death at such a young age came in the fifth paragraph of According to her family, she was dealing with trauma and used to take medicines without consulting a doctor which may have led to her untimely demise.

“She self medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would “handle it” on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.”

“Sophie Nyweide passed away Monday April 14, 2025. She was 24 years old. Born in Burlington Vermont, she spent most of her brief life in Vermont and New York City. Sophie was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend and new aunt,” the obituary stated.

Describing her as “creative, athletic and wise beyond her years”, the obituary read: “Sophie accomplished so much in the time she danced upon earth (literally – she danced as she moved!). She wanted to emulate her brother on the mountain so she started competing in snowboarding at the age of 5. She raced down the mountain in the fresh cold air, collecting friends along the way. She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor, without ever knowing her mother was an actor, so she did that too with an ease we all marveled about. She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe place for her and she relish from the casts and crews who nourished her talent and her well being. She was an eager adventurer and picked up the customs and even languages of any place she visited. She made friends easily at her schools and saw the good in everyone.”

Sophie Nyweide’s career

Nyweide, born on July 8, 2000, began her career in the entertainment field in 2006 and continued acting till 2015. She starred in 12 movies and television series. Her last act was in a 2015 episode of the reality series “What Would You Do?”She made her onscreen debut as the title character in the 2006 movie “Bella”. Her next memorable onscreen character came in the 2009 movie “Mammoth” where she played the role of Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal’s onscreen daughter.She also appeared in movies like “An Invisible Sign” and “Shadows & Lies”. Both there movies were released in 2010. She also acted in Darren Aronofsky’s 2014 Biblical epic “Noah”, which starred Hollywood legends Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Anthony Hopkins and Emma Watson.

Nyweide’s family also asked in the obituary that mourners make a donation to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network). It functions as the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the U.S.

The request was made in lieu of gifts or flowers.

