Merrimack coach Joe Gallo has agreed to a new 10-year contract that will tie him to the program until 2035, sources told ESPN.

Gallo guided the Warriors through their transition to Division I in 2019 and has won three league titles in six years at the D-I level.

Gallo, who played at Merrimack and began his coaching career there as an assistant coach under Bert Hammel from 2005 to ’09, took over the program in 2016 after stints on staffs at Dartmouth and Robert Morris. He went 61-34 in three seasons in Division II, reaching the NCAA tournament in all three campaigns.

Merrimack joined Division I in 2019, with Gallo leading it to the NEC regular-season title in year one. The Warriors would win three regular-season titles in their first five years at the D-I level, and also won the NEC tournament in 2023, but were ineligible to participate in the NCAA tournament during their transition to D-I.

In 2024-25, the program’s first season in the MAAC, Merrimack finished second in the regular-season standings before falling in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Warriors went 18-15 overall and 14-6 in league play.

Overall, Merrimack is 72-34 in conference play under Gallo since moving to Division I.