Republicans in Congress have also made several moves against energy efficiency in the past few weeks, passing resolutions to undo Biden-era regulations governing commercial refrigerators, water heaters, and other appliances, and to repeal a rule affecting efficiency labeling and certification. More cuts could be on the way as the Trump administration and Congress work to roll back Inflation Reduction Act tax credits — some of which reduce the cost of home efficiency upgrades.

This offshore wind farm is a win for sea life

A new in-depth study of the South Fork offshore wind farm shows fish have nothing to fear when it comes to turbines. Scientists surveyed the seafloor off the Long Island coast before, during, and after the array’s construction and found it had no negative impact on the area’s biological communities. The wind farm also became a makeshift reef for marine invertebrates to latch onto, attracting dozens of fish and shellfish species to feast.

The study is further proof that the installations don’t necessarily pose serious threats to marine life — something President Trump and other offshore wind opponents have repeatedly alleged. And despite ongoing federal animosity toward offshore wind, two developers recently said they’ll continue building. Danish energy company Ørsted said it will move forward with its New York and Rhode Island wind farms, while Canary Media’s Clare Fieseler reported this week that Dominion Energy is pressing on in the waters off Virginia.

Clean energy news to know this week Manufacturing at risk: The Trump administration looks to gut the Energy Department’s Industrial Demonstrations Program, putting 26 U.S. manufacturing projects and thousands of jobs at risk. (Canary Media)

IRA uncertainty continues: A Republican Congress member says there’s ​“a lot of disagreement” in his party over whether to preserve, edit, or repeal Inflation Reduction Act tax credits. (E&E News)

A cleaner rebuild: A new report makes the case that it could be cheaper and quicker to replace Los Angeles buildings destroyed in January’s wildfires with all-electric structures, even after Mayor Karen Bass exempted rebuilds from all-electric building codes. (Canary Media)

Unfair share: As congressional Republicans look to tax EV drivers to make up for lost gas-tax revenue, an analysis shows EV and hybrid-vehicle owners would pay far more under those fees than drivers of gas-powered cars pay in fuel taxes. (Washington Post)

What’s the holdup? Energy analytics firm Enverus finds Texas has some of the shortest wait times for solar and wind projects looking to interconnect to the power grid, while California’s wait times are among the longest. (Forbes)

Oversight, out of mind: The U.S. EPA hasn’t filed any new cases against major polluters under President Trump, and has significantly scaled back minor criminal and civil enforcement cases. (Grist)

The grid’s growing pains: Grid operator PJM Interconnection selects 51 projects, mostly gas-fueled power plants and battery storage facilities, to jump to the head of its interconnection queue as part of an effort to get power online faster. Opponents to a similar plan in the Midwest say it could worsen grid bottlenecks while discouraging cheaper and clean energy. (E&E News, Canary Media)