These views were less than sunny.

Sunny Hostin, 54, and Joy Behar, 80, were not afraid to share their thoughts on the recent split of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

“The View” hosts didn’t hold back while discussing the impending divorce of the “Game of Thrones” actress and the Jonas Brothers musician and the impact the whole ordeal is having on their two small children.

Turner gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Willa, in July 2020, and their second daughter was born two years later.

‘It’s ugly,” Behar said. “When you have kids and you’re getting a divorce, be very careful what you do,’ Joy warned. ‘Those kids will be scarred and remember this forever.’

‘It feels like they’re using them as pawns here,’ Sunny chimed in, she then detailed Turner’s custody petition to further illustrate her point.







Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar accused Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner of jeopardizzing the wellbeing of their two daughters as a result of their messy divorce. ABC/ Splash News

On September 4, Jonas, 34, officially filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. In the filing, the shocking reasoning behind the dissolution of the marriage was the claim that the relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

A mere three weeks later, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas Sophie Turner accusing her estranged husband of refusing to let their two young daughters return to their “forever home” in England.

“The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence,” the suit says.







Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in 2019. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Jonas responded to Turner’s claims in a bombshell statement to The Post. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens,” Jonas’ rep statement continued.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”







Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and baby Willa were spotted during happier times shopping in Soho, New York City. Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com

“The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, also shared her thoughts on the messy battle and criticized they way the Jonas camp has seemingly attempted to “mom shame” the British born star.

“As soon as it was announced there was kind of a slander campaign frankly against Sophie Turner, someone who is an incredibly accomplished actress working on ‘Game of Thrones’ since she was 18 [claiming she was] partying and doing this,” she said.

‘This is a person who is a mom to young kids, but also a very successful person. It kind of waded into some of the mom shaming that may be slut shaming.This could get super dicey and could become an international custody battle.”