They are planning to hold large scale demonstrations on Friday – Duterte’s 80th birthday – both in the Philippines and overseas, calling for his immediate repatriation.
Duterte was arrested at Manila’s airport on March 11 after he arrived from Hong Kong. He was subsequently flown to The Hague, where he now awaits a pre-trial in September.
The pre-trial will determine whether there is enough evidence to charge him with crimes against humanity in relation to the thousands of extrajudicial killings that took place under his administration’s bloody war on drugs, as well as whether his arrest was legal.
Its findings will determine whether his case will proceed to a formal trial.