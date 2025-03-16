TORONTO – Linus Ullmark went out to play the puck midway through Saturday’s second period.

The Senators goaltender — his team’s best player on many nights — was flat on his stomach seconds later following a brutal gaffe that ended with Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews firing into an empty cage.

An organization that’s seen plenty of hard times in recent years might have crumbled in past seasons.

Ottawa head coach Travis Green’s message in 2024-25 has focused on only worrying about the present. His team got back to work, got back even — and took another big step toward a playoff return.

Ullmark made 21 saves in a 4-2 victory over Toronto to give Ottawa a sixth straight win and a 3-0-0 season sweep over its provincial rival.

“I gotta work on my dangles a little bit,” the Swede joked of his flub. “Not a good toe-drag.”

Ullmark, however, was perfect from there, including two huge stops on John Tavares late in regulation after also holding the fort on a third-period Leafs power play.

“Really didn’t affect anyone,” Green said of Ullmark’s mistake. “That’s something that we’ve talked about all year. Whether it’s after a game or during a game, don’t change things just because they’re not going exactly how you want if you’re playing well.”

David Perron brought the Senators back level at 2-2 a few minutes later before Claude Giroux scored the winner on a man advantage off a pass that hit Toronto defenceman Chris Tanev’s stick and snuck by goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

“We’re finding different ways to win,” said Ottawa blueliner Jake Sanderson, who scored his team’s first goal after falling behind 1-0. “We can play a skill game, we can play a tough game. We’re ready for anything.”

Ottawa’s rebuild — the team hasn’t made the post-season since getting to Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference final — has been long and painful, but this iteration feels different.

“We’ve talked a lot about our group that the past doesn’t matter,” said Green, who was hired last May. “The past is what it is. You live in the present, think about tomorrow and learn from what happened today. We’ve done a good job.”

The Senators occupy the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and sit four points back of Tampa Bay for second in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs dropped down to third based on the Lightning having more regulation wins.

“The standings are tight,” Sanderson said. “But at the same time, we can’t get too high, we can’t get too confident. Just focus on the next task.”

Also in his first campaign with Ottawa, Ullmark said the group doesn’t seem as satisfied with this six-game winning streak compared to one of the same length earlier in the schedule.

“I’m just happy to contribute,” he added. “It’s been a fun ride so far.”

One the Senators hope stretches long into the spring.

STAYING FOCUSED

Mitch Marner spoke Saturday morning for just the second time since the Leafs, according to multiple reports, asked him to waive his no-movement clause to facilitate a deal with the Carolina Hurricanes for fellow star winger Mikko Rantanen ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

The forward picked No. 4 overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft, who can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, declined and Rantanen was subsequently shipped to the Dallas Stars before signing an eight-year, US$96-million contract extension.

Marner was asked pre-game what the last week has been like.

“Hockey-wise, it’s nothing,” said the product from nearby Thornhill, Ont. “I’m just out here playing hockey with these guys, and I’m enjoying that.”

HOME COOKING

Ottawa acquired centre Dylan Cozens from the Buffalo Sabres on deadline day in a five-player swap that saw fellow centre Josh Norris go the other way.

The 24-year-old Whitehorse product welcomed the trade for a number of reasons — including the destination.

“I always wanted to play in Canada at some point,” Cozens said following the morning skate. “I’m happy to be here.”

So, why was it a priority to eventually play north of the border?

“Because I’m Canadian,” Cozens said with a smile. “It makes me want to play in Canada a little more … I couldn’t be happier.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2025.