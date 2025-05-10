AICHI – A 16-year-old boy was arrested on May 10 on suspicion of murder after his grandparents were found dead at their home in central Japan, police said.

The high school student in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, is suspected of fatally stabbing his 75-year-old grandfather at around 2am on May 9, the prefectural police said. His 72-year-old grandmother was also found dead and bleeding in the house where the three lived with two other family members, according to the police.

The boy has admitted to killing his grandfather with a knife, the police said. His grandmother’s death is still under investigation.

One of the family members called the police at around 4.40am on May 9 shortly after the teenager said he had found the couple dead in their bedroom, according to the police. KYODO NEWS

