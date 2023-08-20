Whitney Port was effortlessly chic as she posed for an assortment of stylish photos during a family vacation to Cabo, Mexico on Saturday.

The Hills alum, 38 – who revealed she intended to reach out to a ‘nutritionist/eating disorder specialist’ due to dramatic weight loss – paused for snaps taken by her son, Sonny, six, who took on the role of photographer.

The mother of one showed off her summer style wearing a figure-hugging, black and brown-patterned dress that was held up with thin straps that wrapped around her shoulders.

She slipped into a pair of striped flats to stay comfortable during the outing and carried an off-white purse to hold items she needed.

Her locks were parted in the middle, and naturally flowed down in light waves to brush her shoulders.

Summer getaway: Whitney Port, 38, was effortlessly chic as she posed for an assortment of stylish photos during a family vacation to Cabo, Mexico on Saturday

Perfect helper! The Hills alum paused for snaps taken by her son, Sonny, six, who took on the role of photographer

The reality star accessorized her outfit with a gold-chained necklace that contained a circular pendant and threw on a pair of black shades for a stylish flare.

Whitney chose to pause for the spontaneous photo session in front of a plain, white wall that was attached to a small building.

She was able to enlist the help of her son to take the images on her smartphone and he was seen standing across from her as he snapped away.

Afterwards, Port was seen affectionately laying her hand on Sonny’s head as her husband and producer, Tim Rosenman, joined them. He was seen sporting a patterned button up along with a pair of cream-colored trousers.

The couple tied the knot back in November 2015 and welcomed their son two years later in July 2017.

The TV personality opened up about her drastic weight loss that first sparked concern from fans in July and revealed during a recent episode of her With Whit podcast that she planned to reach out to a ‘nutritionist/eating disorder specialist’ in regards to her eating habits.

On the topic of her weight, she expressed, ‘That has been something that I have been proactively thinking about and planning.’

Whitney stated, ‘Went on a walk with my best friend this morning, she sent me a contact of an awesome nutritionist/eating disorder specialist.’

Chic:The mother of one showed off her summer style wearing a figure-hugging, black and brown-patterned dress that was held up with thin straps that wrapped around her shoulders

Fashionable: The reality star accessorized her outfit with a gold-chained necklace that contained a circular pendant and threw on a pair of black shades for a stylish flare

Drastic weight loss: Earlier this month, the TV personality addressed her drastic weight loss that first sparked concern from fans in July

‘I have yet to admit myself that I have an eating disorder, like I said on my Instagram post, I feel like it’s just more out of laziness and pickiness and just go hungry and don’t care. And I think that is a type of disordered eating.’

Port added, ‘That’s not okay, that’s not healthy. I’m obviously not giving my body the nutrients it needs. So I’m going to talk to someone and figure it out and figure out what I like and make sure that I’m making that a priority.’

After she posted bikini photos in July and sparked concern over her weight, Whitney addressed the comments on her Instagram stories, and admitted that after her husband’s concern and ‘stepping on a scale,’ Port realized that she needed to prioritize her health.

Over a snap of herself with her son, she typed out in a lengthy statement, ‘I also want to address my weight real quick. I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin. At first, it didn’t bother me.’

She added, ‘But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing. He has been worried about me.’

‘I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it’s not something I’m consciously thinking about! I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me.’

Whitney later expressed that she doesn’t ‘want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.’

During a previous episode on her With Whit podcast, the beauty also opened up about the subject and promised to ‘eat thoughtfully and build muscle.’

‘When I think about what I look like, I think about just being attractive and I think that I need to define what attractive means to me and then if those things are actually healthy,’ she explained.

Taking steps: Whitney stated, ‘Went on a walk with my best friend this morning, she sent me a contact of an awesome nutritionist/eating disorder specialist’

Health first: Whitney addressed the comments on her Instagram stories, and admitted that after her husband’s concern and ‘stepping on a scale,’ Port realized that she needed to prioritize her health

Relationship with food: The Hills star has since been documenting her meals and tying out tasty treats as she builds a better relationship with food

The star added, ‘So the moral of the story is that there’s a lot of self-reflection going on and I am aware of it, and that’s the first step.’

Port later admitted, ‘I’m clearly not eating enough and that how I look right now does not look healthy. It’s not how I want to look.’

The Hills star has since been documenting her meals and tying out tasty treats as she builds a better relationship with food.

She recently stopped by the L.A. restaurant called Bottega Louie and showcased the various yummy treats both she and her family indulged in.