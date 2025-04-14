Look in the morning sky to see brilliant Venus, Saturn, and the Moon close together.

credit: M. Bakich/TheSKY software

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out and view a close grouping of planets in the early morning hours of April 21. That morning, you’ll be able to see Venus, Mercury, and Saturn low in the east. You won’t need a telescope or binoculars to view them, just use your eyes. That said, binoculars will provide a pleasing view. The trio will be in the morning sky for several weeks, but this date is when they’re closest.