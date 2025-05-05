Barcelona are looking at signing Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané at the end of his contract, while Manchester United have begun initial talks over a move to land on-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen when he returns to Napoli. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

– Barcelona are considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané, reports Diario Sport. It is reported that the Blaugrana have been informed of the 29-year-old’s potential availability on a free transfer in the summer after talks over a new contract at the Allianz Arena broke down, and he is believed to be on their radar as they begin plans to reinforce their attack. Sané, who was previously linked with Barça after working under manager Hansi Flick, has been in bright form this season, having directly contributed to 15 goals in 28 Bundesliga matches, with clubs in the Premier League also keen on him.

– Talks have taken place between Manchester United and the representatives of on-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, reports Foot Mercato. The 26-year-old, who is expected to leave Napoli when he returns there in the summer, is said to be seen as a strong alternative option to Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, and the Red Devils have been told that he would be open to a switch to Old Trafford on wages of around €12 million per season. An offer worth more than €75m is reported to be required to land him.

– An offer worth £65m will be required to land Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports the Daily Star. Chelsea are reported to still be keen on signing the 20-year-old, with Garnacho expected to be among several first-team players at Old Trafford who will be moved on in the summer. He scored and registered an assist in the 4-3 defeat in the Premier League against Brentford on Sunday, and Napoli are also keeping tabs on his situation.

– Al Nassr are preparing to challenge Atlético Madrid for the signature of Feyenoord center-back Dávid Hancko, reports Rotterdam-based newspaper Algemeen Dagblad. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side are reported to be willing to make an offer worth €32.5m for the 27-year-old, who is set to decide on his future soon. Hancko is also believed to be on the radar of clubs in the Bundesliga.

– Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has agreed a deal to join Flamengo, reports O Globo. The Brazilian Serie A side are said to have agreed a three-year deal following negotiations over the past few months, on a pre-contract agreement that will become official when his current terms at the Emirates Stadium expire. Jorginho has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season, while also still featuring for Italy at international level.