US President Donald Trump will not be visiting Israel on his upcoming trip to the Middle east, he told reporters at the White House.

He will be visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on his first overseas trip since returning to power.

While the White House had not said it would be visiting Israel, Reuters reported on Tuesday that there had been “widespread rumours in diplomatic and national security circles that he would extend his trip to visit the US ally”.

The move will be seen as a snub in some circles.