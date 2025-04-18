US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he expected a response from Russia regarding a possible peace agreement with Ukraine later this week.

“We’re going to be hearing from them this week, very shortly, actually, and we’ll see,” Trump said during a press appearance at the White House.

Trump also spoke again about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: “I am not happy with him, and I’m not happy with anybody involved.”

“I’m not blaming him, but what I am saying is that I wouldn’t say he’s done the greatest job. OK, I’m not a big fan,” Trump said of Zelensky.

Trump again blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for the war, as he had done recently when he also blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

Trump wants a swift end to the war and a rapprochement between the United States and Russia. His special envoy Steve Witkoff recently travelled to Moscow several times to speak with Putin.