President Donald Trump on Monday announced that former President Joe Biden’s adult children will no longer receive U.S. Secret Service protection.

In a Truth Social post, Trump remarked that Hunter Biden has received Secret Service protection for an “extended period of time.”

“There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!” Trump wrote. “Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection.”

Ashley Biden, Hunter’s sister, will have her Secret Service protection revoked as well. Trump noted that 13 agents were assigned to her security detail.

“We are aware of the President’s decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden,” the Secret Service told Fox News Digital. “The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hunter Biden’s lawyers.

Former presidents and their spouses receive life-long Secret Service protection under federal law, but the protection afforded to their immediate families over the age of 16 ends when they leave office, though both Trump and Biden extended the details for their children for six months before leaving office, the Associated Press reported.

Former President Biden allowed Baron Trump to keep his Secret Service protection after his 16th birthday.

In his post, Trump said Biden was vacationing in South Africa, which has come under intense pressure from the administration over its land exploration law that allows the government to make land seizures without compensation and its support for the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and Iran,

Trump said the seizures discriminate against White land owners.

“Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance,” Trump wrote.

Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said South Africa’s ambassador to the United States “is no longer welcome” in the country. In a Friday webinar, Ebrahim Rasool talked of the Trump administration’s crackdowns on diversity and equity programs and immigration.

“The supremacist assault on incumbency, we see it in the domestic politics of the U.S.A., the MAGA movement, the Make America Great Again movement, as a response not simply to a supremacist instinct, but to very clear data that shows great demographic shifts in the U.S.A. in which the voting electorate in the U.S.A. is projected to become 48% white,” the South African ambassador said.

Rubio accused Ebrahim Rasool of being a “race-baiting politician” who hates Trump. In a post on X, Rubio declared the South African diplomat “persona non grata.”