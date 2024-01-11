Turk has made it clear just days after B.G. took aim at Lil Wayne on a new song that he does not endorse any tension between his former Hot Boys teammates.

In an interview clip with Big High TV that went live on Tuesday (January 9), the Cash Money veteran addressed his fellow New Orleans rapper going at Weezy, clarifying that the diss wasn’t necessary even though he liked the joint it was on.

“I think that song is a great song,” he said. “Everything, man, is cool until the diss come on, y’know what I’m saying? Like me, personally, I don’t feel that was needed, but like B.G. said, we do have a certain way that we talk, and he did came and he cleared it out like a man.”

The 42-year-old went to explain that fans and listeners get to determine how to relationship between his ex-groupmates turns out in the public eye, comparing their chemistry to “a reality TV show that’s not being produced or scripted.”

B.G. and Lil Wayne have known each other since they were both teenagers, though their issues began after the former left Cash Money Records in the early 2000s to start his own record label.

Last week, the “Bling Bling” hitmaker teamed up with Finesse2Tymes on a song called “Gangstafied,” on which he reignited the feud by rapping: “My n-gga Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing/ My n-gga Weezy steady touring but he’s a bitch and it’s showing/ I’m still a living legend, don’t act like you didn’t know it.”

Soon after its release, he addressed the above bars in a video posted online, setting the record straight regarding his relationship with Tunechi, who he referred to as his “little brother.”

“Y’all don’t understand what the fuck be going on, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “I tell a n-gga I love him and call him a bitch all in the same sentence. It’s family business, man.

“Shout out to my little brother, Weezy. I spoke to my little brother last night. Shout out to shorty, man. Still my little bro. Love my little bro. This shit be complicated.”