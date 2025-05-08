WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force has advanced three companies — CACI, General Atomics and Viasat — to the next phase of a $100 million program aimed at developing laser-based space communication terminals, narrowing the field from four as Blue Origin did not make the cut.

The decision, announced May 8 by the Space Systems Command (SSC), marks the start of Phase 2 in the Enterprise Space Terminal (EST) program, which seeks to establish standardized optical communications systems for military satellites. The selected prototypes will be used to test interoperability and build a future space-based data transport layer, the command said.

“These terminals will be the ‘key building block of a broader space data network’ for military communications across multiple orbits,” SSC said in a statement, emphasizing the goal of creating a unified network linking satellites in low Earth orbit with those in higher orbits.

The EST program, launched in June 2024, focuses on commercial-off-the-shelf laser terminals adapted for government use.

“Awarding Phase 2 of the program to three companies allows SSC to build the industrial base for long range laser communications terminals while maintaining competition to control costs and maximize innovation,” the agency said. “The selected companies were chosen based on cost, schedule, and performance factors and were determined to be the best value for the government.”

Laser, or optical, communications offer a high-bandwidth, low-latency alternative to traditional radio frequency systems. They are also more difficult to intercept or jam—key benefits for military use.

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Fry, the program’s manager, said the technology being developed is meant to enable satellites across different orbits to communicate seamlessly. “The terminals will implement a common waveform so all satellites carrying these terminals can talk to each other,” Fry said. “This is important as the network of satellites carrying compatible terminals will provide diverse communication paths for data.”

A timeline for on-orbit demonstrations has not been disclosed.

