Swords of Blood has entered Open Beta, giving players a chance to earn rewards while playing. This new event lets them collect blockchain-based prizes by completing in-game challenges.

The developers of Swords of Blood said this event will run throughout March, offering daily rewards. Players can now test the game while also working toward digital tokens.

Hitbox Games, the developer of Swords of Blood, is leading this event to reward active players. Those who complete campaign missions and dungeons have a chance to get $HBOX NFTs. Each NFT includes 2,000 tokens, which will be available for trading in April this year. The developers of Swords of Blood said this gives players an extra incentive to engage with the game.

Swords of Blood Offers Exclusive Rewards To Players

Unlike other blockchain-based events, Swords of Blood does not require spending money or joining social media promotions. Players can log in and play, but the exact drop rate for NFTs has not been shared. The developers of Swords of Blood said rewards are given out in limited numbers each day.

The game is powered by ApeChain and integrates with Immutable, allowing for smooth blockchain use. The Open Beta is available on Windows PC through HyperPlay, allowing players to easily join. The developers of Swords of Blood said this launch will help them improve the game before the full release. Players can expect updates as feedback is gathered during this testing phase.

Swords of Blood is a fast-paced hack-and-slash RPG with a fantasy setting. Players fight enemies from a top-down perspective, moving quickly between battles. The game includes different modes, such as story missions, dungeon runs, and co-op boss fights. The developers of Swords of Blood said each mode offers unique challenges for players to enjoy.

Players To Receive $1,660 In Daily Rewards During The Play-to-airdrop Event

The play-to-airdrop event runs from March 1 to March 31. Each day, 166 $HBOX NFTs are given out, totaling around $1,660 in daily rewards. If all NFTs are claimed for the day, players must wait until 00:00 UTC for the reset. The developers of Swords of Blood said this system ensures fair distribution while keeping the event competitive.

After completing an objective, rewards do not appear immediately. Players must check the GUTS menu on the main screen to see if they received an NFT. This adds an element of suspense, as players do not know right away if they have won. The developers of Swords of Blood said this feature keeps the experience engaging while preventing confusion.

Players who get an NFT must wait one hour before earning another. According to the developers of Swords of Blood, there are no extra opportunities for past winners, and leaderboard prizes are currently unavailable. When leaderboards launch, players need at least three NFTs to qualify for ranking-based prizes. The developers said more features will be introduced in the future to keep players engaged.

