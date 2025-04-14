AI is changing what it means to be a technical founder. Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Vibe coding is shaking up the skills investors are prioritizing in founders they might fund.

VCs told BI that they are looking at domain expertise, business acumen, and AI skills in founders.

Technical founders are still sought after, but how that’s defined is changing.

Vibe coding is shaking up software development, and it’s causing investors to rethink how important it is for a startup’s founder to have technical skills.

Venture capitalists have historically — but not always — leaned toward backing software startup founders who have coding expertise.

But now that people with non-technical backgrounds can write code by giving AI instructions, dubbed “vibe coding” by OpenAI cofounder Andrej Karpathy, investors have told Business Insider that other criteria are catching their eye.

They include domain expertise, business acumen, and proficiency with AI tools.

“I’m already getting pings from funds who are looking at founders who have technical affinity but can’t write code, because they use Lovable,” Anton Osika, the founder and CEO of Lovable, a startup that provides a vibe coding platform, told BI. “How effective you are at using AI is now a technical skillset.”

Bob Thomas, partner at software VC fund Oxx, told BI that it’s becoming more important for founders to have in-depth knowledge about the vertical they’re operating in and supplement this with a technical product, particularly as businesses become more specialized.

“People are shifting away from backing purely technical founders and focusing on two things that will determine how successful a business will be,” he told BI.

“If you’re an ex-accountant and you’ve worked in that field for 20 years, you have excellent knowledge that you can commercialize. You’ll see a shift from looking from purely technical expertise, to a focus shift on domain knowledge,” he added.

Technical and product-minded founders will always be sought after, said Priya Saiprasad, general partner at Touring Capital — but she added that what investors expect from technical founders will dramatically shift in the vibe coding era.

“Instead of actively coding and building delightful features from scratch, a lot of the technical team’s time will be spent trying to enhance product engagement, stickiness, switching costs, and a consistently evolving return on investment delivered to the end user or buyer,” she told BI.

While early-stage founders may use vibe coding as a starting point to hone their product, investors backing founders at the later stages also want startups with “a level of reliability, scalability, and readiness in terms of how they’re developing their software,” said Zoe Qin, vice president at Dawn Capital.