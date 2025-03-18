Key Production Group, said to be Europe’s leading bespoke physical music and packaging manufacturing broker, has announced the full rollout of its Key Production Recycling scheme, which the group says provides a responsible and sustainable recycling option for vinyl and CDs that are no longer playable.

The scheme, which was originally launched in 2020, was designed to save unplayable vinyl and CDs from landfills and give them a second life, but the message got lost in the covid pandemic. It has officially been kickstarted this year, to commemorate World Recycling Day today, Tuesday 18th March. World renowned record stores including Rough Trade and Sister Ray have come on board to trial the service, seeking the most sustainable option for their unplayable stock of physical music.

Vinyl records and CDs should be cherished and, with proper care, can last a lifetime, however, the scheme provides an option for vinyl and CD owners to recycle damaged items. All types of vinyl records, CDs, and their packaging are accepted, regardless of size or conditions, and will be recycled responsibly.

In light of its own insights, Key Production Group has refreshed the service due the vinyl boom as well as the rise of Gen Z vinyl sales. Music fans can simply send their vinyl records and CDs directly to Key Production Recycling to be sorted through a process called mechanical recycling. Vinyl records and CDs are shredded into small pieces and then sent off site to be melted. It is then extruded into granules called Recycled PVC and polycarbonate, which are suitable for creating new products and shipped onto manufacturers.

Vinyl records and CDs are made from different types of plastic. Vinyl records are made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC), while CDs are made from polycarbonate. Both materials can take hundreds of years to decompose in landfills. Key Production Recycling recognises the impact of disposing of these products in the wrong way and how this will affect the environment.

By recycling PVC and polycarbonate, these versatile materials can be developed into a wide range of applications. The recycled PVC from vinyl records can be used to manufacture new products such as construction materials like pipes and flooring, automotive parts such as dashboards and the likes of garden furniture and traffic cones can be made from old vinyl records. Recycled polycarbonate from CDs can be used within computer castings and mobile phone parts, some materials within medical devices and optical lenses and safety glasses.

John Service, Strategy & Sustainability Director, Key Production Group said, “Sustainability is a vital part of our identity here at Key Production Group and the idea to develop Key Production Recycling was born from our commitment to understanding and managing the lifecycle of physical music products, prompting us to ask: what happens when they can no longer be used. We are so excited to be working with labels and record stores across the country and allow the public to utilise something that is so beneficial in extending a product’s lifespan.”

Lawrence Montgomery, Rough Trade continued, “Being able to provide a solution that’s not only sustainable but that will also have a positive impact on the life cycle of a product is really important to us at Rough Trade. Key Production Recycling is and will continue to be beneficial for us at Rough Trade and our facilities and we’re lucky to be able to use this great system!”

According to Key Production Group’s recycling facilities, in the last year, over 30,000 vinyl records and nearly 80,000 CDs were sent out for destruction. Key Production’s vinyl record and CD recycling scheme offers a significant environmental benefit by reducing the amount of plastic waste sent to landfills and conserving valuable resources. By participating in this programme, individuals can contribute to a more sustainable future for the music industry and the planet. To recycle your own records and CDs, please get in touch. For more information, visit https://www.keyproduction.co.uk/sustainability/