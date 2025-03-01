



Finding a good standalone storage cabinet can feel impossible if you don’t know where to look. Fortunately, we’ve got the inside track on the best retailers for storage products of all sorts. From stackable bins to wooden storage cabinets, Walmart has everything you could ever need for household storage. One of its most versatile models is currently on sale for a great price.

You can currently get the Costway Dual-Door Storage Cabinet for just $80, which is 65% off the regular price of $229. Don’t shut the door on this deal before you see all the features it has.

Costway Dual-Door Storage Cabinet, $80 (was $229) at Walmart

One of the greatest things about this cabinet is how it can be used in multiple rooms. Whether you want it for towels and toiletries in the bathroom or toys in a child’s bedroom, you’ve got plenty of options. The large lower cupboard includes two adjustable shelves that can be configured as needed or even removed completely. The small upper cupboard has a single adjustable shelf as well.

Enclosing the top cubby are two cross-hatched glass doors that allow you to see what’s stored inside. Made from thick water-resistant MDF board, the cabinet is relatively lightweight yet durable. It’s available in four color options as well, so you can easily match it with your personal decor.

Walmart customers were thrilled with this cabinet. One called it “cute,” adding, “It’s going to be in a pantry closet, and the style is aesthetically pleasing.”

Another shopper said they “love the cabinet” because they found it to be “very spacious.” Many reviewers also shared the different rooms where they chose to use the cabinet, including a kitchen and bathroom.

If you want to expand your household storage, and do so with style, then you should consider the Costway Dual-Door Storage Cabinet. You can get it for just $80 right now, so don’t hesitate if you think you may want one. At this price, they may not last very long.