If you’re ready to get away from it all for a few days, travel in style and keep your belongings safe with some premium hardshell suitcases. Walmart currently has a great deal on the $400 Joyway 6-Piece Luggage Set — just $120 on sale for a limited time. The four hardshell bags are made of high-tensile ABS thermoplastic resin, offering a balance of sturdiness, light weight, and flexibility. They’re waterproof, dropproof, and equipped with TSA-approved combination locks.

Joyway 6-Piece Premium Hardshell Luggage Set, $120 (was $400) at Walmart

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting a gift for a young traveling graduate, you can buy with confidence knowing this “lightweight” and “durable” luggage set will keep everything safe and secure. The combination locks are customizable, so you can use whatever combination you prefer, and each hardshell suitcase features a set of 360-degree double-spinner wheels for a smooth, low-effort airport experience. And this great deal applies to all five color options the six-piece set comes in, including black, white, and several shades of gray and blue in between.

“An amazing set,” wrote one satisfied shopper. “I absolutely love this luggage set. I received so many compliments while at the airport, getting in and out of ride shares. I feel great walking around with them. Because of these suitcases, I actually look forward to packing when traveling. They’re just wonderful. I did have one small issue with a lock on just one of the suitcases; I messaged the company, and they sent another suitcase. No hassle, and no problem with the one they sent me. So great service, too — I highly recommend them.”

Ready to give your travel experience a serious upgrade? Save $280 on the Joyway 6-Piece Luggage Set with this unbeatable deal at Walmart.