



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Need a comfortable, convenient, and eco-friendly way to get around without having to use a car, public transportation, or a manual bike? An electric scooter is the way to go. Luckily, there are massive discounts on e-scooters right now, and one of them is at none other than Walmart.

For a limited time, the Kistp Electric Scooter is $869 off, marking it down to just $330 as an exclusive online deal. It’s not very often you’ll see a massive markdown like this, especially after the holidays and sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Super Savings Week. Needless to say, now is the time to add an electric scooter to your cart without breaking the bank.

Kistp Electric Scooter with Seat, $330 (was $1,199) at Walmart

The Kistp Electric Scooter offers a smooth and easy ride with a 450-watt motor. Reaching speeds of up to 15.5 miles per hour, you ride for up to 21 miles on one charge. Not only is it efficient but it’s also comfortable. The e-scooter has a 9.5-inch wide foot deck and an adjustable seat to keep you comfortable no matter where you go. It is also equipped with front and rear brakes, an LED display that shows your speed and battery life, and a convenient 13.1- by 9.4-inch basket.

Shoppers say that the electric scooter is ideal for adults of all ages. It can be used to head off to school, explore a neighborhood, navigate through a city, and more.

“I couldn’t pass up the Black Friday deal on this scooter. It’s so fun to ride on! Our neighbors rode on it and now want to buy themselves one,” a shopper said. “It’s easy to handle and the top speed of 15 miles per hour is the perfect cruising speed for our little neighborhood.”

According to other shoppers, the electric scooter “works perfectly,” “has the perfect speed,” “stays charged,” is “awesome,” and is “easy to put together.”

For under $350, the Kistp Electric Scooter with Seat is a deal worth shopping.