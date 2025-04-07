A 24-year-old American YouTuber has been arrested after trying to make contact with one of the world’s most isolated tribes, the Sentinelese of North Sentinel Island, part of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The YouTuber, named Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, is known for his dangerous travel videos. This time, he attempted something that is not only illegal but also extremely risky, he tried to meet a tribe that has lived without contact with the modern world for thousands of years.

What exactly did he do?



As reported by TOI, Polyakov left South Sentinel Island in a small rubber boat early in the morning on 29 March. He headed to the northeastern coast of North Sentinel Island, hoping to catch a glimpse of the reclusive Sentinelese tribe.

Using binoculars, he searched the beach but didn’t see anyone. Still, he got off the boat, waded through the water to the shore, and placed a coconut and a can of Diet Coke as “gifts.” He even blew a whistle, trying to attract attention.

When no one came out, he returned to South Sentinel. Local fishermen saw him and reported it to the police.

Who is Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov?

Polyakov is a travel vlogger whose father is from Ukraine. His YouTube channel focuses on extreme journeys, including a past trip to Afghanistan, where he posed with weapons and swords borrowed from Taliban members.This wasn’t his first time around the Andamans. He had earlier studied sea routes and conditions to plan his illegal trip to North Sentinel. He reached Port Blair on 27 March and was caught three days later when locals saw him boating near the island.

Why is this such a big deal?

North Sentinel Island is home to the Sentinelese, a tribe believed to have between 100 and 300 people. They have lived in complete isolation and are known to fiercely resist any contact with outsiders.

The Indian government has made it illegal to go within three nautical miles of the island. The island has been a protected tribal reserve since 1956.

Health experts say the tribe has no immunity to modern diseases. Even something as small as a cold could be deadly for them. That’s why visits like this are so dangerous, not just for the person going in, but for the entire tribe.

What happens next?

Polyakov was arrested on Sunday and taken to court. He is now on a three-day police remand for questioning.

HGS Dhaliwal, the police chief of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told AFP, “The American citizen was presented before the local court after his arrest and is now on a three-day remand for further interrogation.”

He has been charged with entering a restricted area and could face up to eight years in prison if found guilty.

Outrage and criticism



Many have slammed Polyakov’s actions, saying they were irresponsible and dangerous. Carolina Pearce, from the charity Survival International, said, “It beggars belief that someone could be that reckless and idiotic. This person’s actions not only endangered his own life, but they also put the lives of the entire Sentinelese tribe at risk.”

Inputs from TOI