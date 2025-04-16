“We stand with the Chinese government, for the well-being of our people and for our national economic interests, as well as the overall development and stability of our country,” Anwar told state-run Chinese broadcaster CGTN on Wednesday.

Xi, who is on a week-long three-nation tour of Southeast Asia , was greeted by a 21-gun salute as he arrived at the national palace on Wednesday morning for an audience with Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, accompanied by Prime Minister Anwar.

His visit comes as China dangles its trade leadership credentials before a region desperate to sell more to the world’s second largest economy amid US tariff threats.

Later, the countries are expected to sign deals aimed at opening up more trade for key Malaysian exports such as palm oil and durian, increasing the influx of Chinese tourists and students to Southeast Asia and sharing Chinese know-how in sectors such as renewable energy.

In return, analysts warn that China is likely to expect Malaysia and its Southeast Asian neighbours to back it as the region’s leading power – an alignment that could provoke a reaction from Washington, leading to unpredictable consequences.