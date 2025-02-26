UCL study reveals how accelerated aging in specific organs can forecast future health problems across the entire body

People whose hearts are biologically older than their actual age face a 50% higher risk of heart failure over the next two decades. Those with prematurely aged lungs are significantly more likely to develop lung cancer. And surprisingly, the strongest predictor of future dementia isn’t an aging brain but an aging immune system.

These revelations come from a groundbreaking 20-year study published in The Lancet Digital Health that tracked over 6,200 middle-aged British adults, offering new insights into how our organs age at different rates and how these variations can predict future disease risk. The research, led by scientists from University College London, could fundamentally change how we approach preventive medicine.

“Our organs function as an integrated system, but they can age at different rates,” explains lead author Professor Mika Kivimaki from UCL Faculty of Brain Sciences. “Ageing in particular organs can contribute to numerous ageing-related diseases, so it’s important for us to take care of all aspects of our health.”

A Window into Your Biological Future

In the late 1990s, researchers collected blood samples from participants in Britain’s Whitehall II study—a long-running health research project that began in 1985. Using advanced proteomic analysis—a technique that measures thousands of proteins in a single blood sample—they determined the biological age of nine organs: the heart, blood vessels, liver, immune system, pancreas, kidneys, lungs, intestines, and brain.

For each person, they calculated the gap between chronological age (actual years lived) and biological age (how old each organ appeared based on specific aging markers). These “organ age gaps” varied considerably within individuals, confirming that our organs don’t all age in sync.

The researchers then tracked participants’ health for two decades through national health registries. By the end of the study, accelerated organ aging had predicted 30 different diseases, often forecasting problems far in advance of symptoms.

Beyond Organ-Specific Diseases

While some findings aligned with intuitive expectations—prematurely aged hearts predicted cardiovascular disease and aged lungs forecasted respiratory conditions—other connections crossed organ boundaries in surprising ways.

The study found that kidney health was particularly interconnected with other organs. People with accelerated kidney aging were more likely to develop vascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. Conversely, biological aging of nearly all organs predicted increased risk of kidney disease.

In one of the study’s most unexpected findings, accelerated immune system aging—not brain aging—emerged as the strongest predictor of future dementia. This supports growing evidence that inflammatory processes may play a crucial role in neurodegenerative diseases.

“The findings suggest that faster ageing of the immune system rather than the brain might better predict the future risk of dementia,” the researchers noted. This aligns with previous studies linking severe infections to higher dementia risk later in life.

From One Disease to Many

The study also revealed that people with rapidly aging organs were particularly prone to developing multiple age-related diseases across different organ systems—a condition known as multimorbidity.

This pattern makes biological sense, according to the researchers. Our organs function as an integrated system, so accelerated aging in one organ can impair the function of others, creating cascading effects throughout the body.

For instance, having an arterial age gap one standard deviation higher than average was associated with a 103% increased risk of developing two or more diseases in different organs. Similarly, an elevated kidney age gap increased multiorgan disease risk by 78%, and accelerated heart aging raised the risk by 52%.

A New Era of Preventive Medicine

The implications for healthcare could be profound. Instead of waiting for disease symptoms to appear, doctors might one day use blood tests to identify which organs are aging too rapidly and intervene before problems develop.

“I believe that in the future of healthcare, the prevention of age-related diseases could begin much earlier, prioritising those who would benefit most and tailoring interventions to individual risk profiles,” says Professor Kivimaki.

And these insights could be gained from a simple blood test. Recent technological advances now allow thousands of proteins to be measured simultaneously from a single sample, creating a comprehensive window into how different organs are aging.

“We hope our findings could contribute to new ways of helping people stay healthy for longer as they age,” Professor Kivimaki a