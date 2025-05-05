Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Investment Promotion, will address global investors at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum in Paris next week. As a keynote speaker, Minister Ncube will present Zimbabwe’s energy investment outlook, economic reform agenda and efforts to mobilize private capital across the power, hydrocarbons and renewable energy value chains.

Zimbabwe is targeting rapid energy sector expansion to meet rising industrial and consumer demand, reduce reliance on electricity imports and support long-term economic transformation. Key investment opportunities span power generation, transmission infrastructure, oil and gas exploration and the deployment of renewable energy – with a particular emphasis on solar and hydroelectric resources. The country is estimated to have a $4.8-billion funding gap for large-scale solar projects and is actively working to expand the pool of available capital. Efforts are also underway to enhance financial inclusion and secure more favorable terms for foreign investors in energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is home to the Muzarabani Prospect in the north, currently being explored by Australian-listed Invictus Energy. The company has identified eight high-potential gas and condensate prospects in the eastern portion of its Cabora Bassa Basin project, with the Musuma prospect emerging as a key target for exploration drilling in 2025. Recent survey results revealed significant prospectivity in the eastern basin, estimating approximately 2.9 trillion cubic feet of gas and 184 million barrels of condensate across the eight prospects on a gross mean unrisked basis.

Minister Ncube’s participation signals Zimbabwe’s commitment to fostering an enabling investment environment and positioning energy as a central pillar of national development. The country’s strategic location, resource potential and improving macroeconomic stability make it a compelling destination for long-term infrastructure and energy investment.

“Minister Ncube’s keynote will offer investors direct insight into the policy direction and financing mechanisms shaping Zimbabwe’s energy future. His presence at IAE 2025 underscores the country’s strong push to deepen international investment partnerships in support of energy access and industrialization,” says Sandra Jeque, Events&Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

