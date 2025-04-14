Of all the popular diets out there getting attention for health benefits, there is one that consistently gets big points. The Mediterranean diet, which is chock full of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and healthy fats, has been a favorite for decades, and for good reason. Following the diet can benefit everything from your heart and mood to your bones, according to brand new research.

Below, everything you need to know about the latest research around this popular diet.

What is the Mediterranean diet?

More of an approach to eating than a strict diet plan, the Mediterranean diet pyramid—introduced in the 1990s by the World Health Organization and other health leaders—is based on the mid-20th century dietary traditions of Greece, southern Italy, and Crete. It emphasizes a mainly plant-based way of eating, with a focus on fruits and vegetables (the darker in color the better), beans, nuts, whole grains, olive oil (instead of butter), fish, and just small amounts of dairy, eggs, and poultry.

What are the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet?

1. Bone health

The health benefits are vast, but the newest finding about the diet, published in the JAMA Open Network earlier this month, has to do with bone health in women 55 and over. The randomized clinical trial analysis of 924 people—part of the large Predimed-Plus study—who were overweight or obese, found that the weight loss that resulted from a reduced-calorie version of the Mediterranean diet combined with exercise led to an increase in bone mineral density, especially at the lumbar spine, over three years.

“Adopting a Mediterranean-style eating pattern and context may have modest beneficial effects on mitigating bone deterioration,” wrote the authors, adding that the observed benefits “hold considerable promise,” especially given the high prevalence of fractures in bones weakened by osteoporosis, especially among women.

2. Heart health

You’ve likely heard the most chatter about how this type of eating boosts heart health. And a 2024 meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials of over 10,000 participants was one of the most recent studies to come to this conclusion. It found that the Mediterranean diet serves as an effective intervention for both primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease—and that it has a substantial and long-term impact in reducing the incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events, including myocardial infarction and stroke.

“This style of eating can play a big role in preventing heart disease and stroke and reducing risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure,” notes the American Heart Association. “There is some evidence that a Mediterranean diet rich in virgin olive oil may help the body remove excess cholesterol from arteries and keep blood vessels open.”

3. Brain health

While several studies have found links between the diet and brain health, some of the strongest evidence came in 2024 out of the University of Barcelona, where researchers followed nearly 850 French citizens age 65 and over for more than a decade. During that time, they monitored biomarkers including omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA (found in foods of the diet) and performed neuropsychological evaluations. Those who followed the Mediterranean diet were less likely to have age-related cognitive decline.

Past research also found evidence of the brain health-Mediterranean diet link, including a 2023 study, published in BMC Medicine, which found that those who ate a traditional Mediterranean-type diet had up to a 23% lower risk for dementia than those who did not.

4. Cancer prevention

There is much evidence behind the Mediterranean diet and cancer prevention—including a recent study, published in JAMA Network Open, which analyzed data on more than 450,000 people taking part in a European study across 10 countries. It found that those who most closely adhered to the diet had about a 6% lower risk of developing obesity-related cancers compared to who ate differently, suggesting that reduced inflammation, improved metabolic health, or dietary interactions with the microbiome may be at play.

Past studies showed that sticking to the healthy diet reduced the risk of developing prostate, cervical and colorectal cancer, and decreased the risk of women dying from any cancer by 17%.

Finally, a study which looked at self-reported data provided by over 800 cancer survivors in Italy found that following the Mediterranean diet appeared to lower cancer survivors’ risk of death from any cause.

5. Health-related quality of life

Finally, in addition to all the specific health-related benefits, a 2025 study published in Nutrients looked at the multidimensional concept of health-related quality of life (HRQoL)—which comprises an individual’s physical, mental, and social wellbeing.

The researchers found “significant benefits in the management of various chronic diseases commonly encountered in aging populations,” and that the diet’s “multifaceted mechanisms, including anti-inflammatory, antioxidative, metabolic-regulating, and gut-modulating effects, underscore its potential use as a therapeutic tool for improving health in patients with neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic disorders, and musculoskeletal conditions.”

The diet’s ability to promote a healthier lifestyle and reduce the burden of chronic disease, they concluded, could actually be a sustainable and effective way to enhance health and quality of life as people age, allowing for less invasive treatments for chronic diseases.

More on nutrition:

3 eating habits that could help you age well—and 4 that don’t

Top nutrition expert shares the No. 1 mistake he sees in American diets

Eating your meals at these exact times could boost your energy levels and prevent chronic disease

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com