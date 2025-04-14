Carlos Alcaraz made the best possible start to his preparations for the defense of his French Open title by burning past Italian Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to win his first Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, already a four-time Grand Slam winner, dropped the opening set but came back to take the next two at the cost of a single game as he cleaned up 3-6, 6-1, 6-0, albeit helped by a limping Musetti.

It is the sixth Masters title for Alcaraz and his most prestigious crown since winning Wimbledon last year. It was also his first win on clay since winning the French Open last season, although his only tournament after that was when he missed out on gold at the Paris Olympics.