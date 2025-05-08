At least 94 House Democrats have signed a letter urging Israel to immediately allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying it is “strategically counterproductive.”

In the letter addressed to Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, they said: “As supporters of a strong US-Israel relationship, we write to express our opposition to the current Israeli government policy to block all humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip. In addition to the harm imposed on Palestinian civilians, it is strategically counterproductive and will only hurt Israel’s international standing and longterm security. While we share concerns about Hamas diverting humanitarian assistance, we encourage your government to work with the United States, alongside humanitarian organizations, to do everything possible to minimize the risk of diverted resources without harming civilians.”